Morecambe’s board has reiterated that manager Derek Adams has the funds to bolster his squad during the winter window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clubs now have until 11pm on Monday, February 3 to complete their business for the remainder of the season, with Morecambe having already extended Rhys Williams’ loan from Liverpool.

To that end, Kuljeet Singh Momi – the club’s would-be buyer – had said in November that funds would be provided in the form of equity.

Kayden Harrack’s departure also frees up the possibility of further money at Adams’ disposal as he seeks greater quality at the top end of the pitch.

Speaking at Thursday’s fans’ forum, co-chairman Graham Howse admitted any arrivals are most likely to be of the loan variety.

He said: “The share capital that came in towards the end of November is ringfenced for the January budget.

“It’s up to him (Adams) to spend it as he sees fit. We believe he’s got a sum of money to do well in the market.

“We just have to wait for clubs to decide what they want to do with individual players, but I’d think it’s loan players we’re looking at in the short-term.”

Whoever comes in, Morecambe director James Wakefield has backed Adams to get the best out of them.

He added: “Derek is fighting against higher-paying clubs but we absolutely believe in him.

“I don’t believe there’s a better manager in the UK in terms of getting value out of a budget. He lives, sleeps, breathes and eats football.”