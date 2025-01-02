Liverpool loanee prolongs his stint with the Shrimps
The centre-half had joined the Shrimps in August, having agreed a loan deal that covered the first half of the campaign.
He has made 25 appearances in all competitions so far, scoring in the victories at Worthing and Harrogate Town.
Having put pen to paper on his extended deal, the 23-year-old outlined his happiness in remaining at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.
“I’m delighted to be staying for the rest of the season,” he told the club website.
“The fans, staff and all the players have made me feel so welcome and I couldn’t have enjoyed my time more.
“Let’s kick on and have a good 2025.”
Morecambe boss Derek Adams had confirmed last month that the club was in talks with Liverpool to prolong Williams’ stay with the Shrimps.
Williams is one match away from equalling the highest number of games he has played in a season, the 26 he had on loan at Kidderminster Harriers in the 2019/20 National League North campaign.
Adams reiterated his view that the defender is benefiting from regular first-team football.
He said: “It’s great for him because I think he’s gone from strength to strength since being here.
“He enjoys the club, he enjoys working with the staff, the players, and I think that’s very important.
“Quite easily, he could have moved on but that could have stopped his growth pattern and I think staying here, playing week in week out, will benefit him in the long run.”