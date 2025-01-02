Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derek Adams was delighted after his Morecambe players kicked off 2025 with three points against Tranmere Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Second-half goals from Yann Songo’o and Jamie Stott gave the Shrimps a 2-0 win on New Year’s Day.

It lifted them off the foot of League Two in the process, with only half-a-dozen points now separating the bottom six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up for Morecambe is Sunday’s trip to Newport County AFC, who host AFC Wimbledon on Thursday evening.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

Adams said: “To win and have a clean sheet, I thought it was a very good performance.

“We know what Tranmere are about, the qualities they have. We dealt with them well and also created some really good openings.

“We probably should have been ahead at half-time but, come the second half, we dealt with the pressure that Tranmere were going to put on us and we were able to get that first goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know we’ve got good players in the side. We can see – and I’ve said it before – we haven’t had the results the performances should have had.”

Victory at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium was only the Shrimps’ fourth home league win since October 2023.

It sets them up for Sunday’s match at a Newport team also looking to climb the table, followed by the FA Cup trip to Chelsea.

Adams added: “Winning the first game of the new year, we go into the Newport game and then we’ve got a sell-out crowd going to Stamford Bridge.

“It’s an important week for us, it’s another one that we’re looking forward to and we look forward to going and trying to win against Newport.”