Morecambe defender Harrack departs

Kayden Harrack’s contract with Morecambe has been terminated by mutual consent.

After joining the club in January 2024, Harrack went on to represent the Shrimps a total of 20 times across League Two, the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and the EFL Trophy.

The 21-year-old’s contract was due to expire in the summer.

He had spells with Brentford – as a youth-team player – and QPR, without making a first-team breakthrough, though he has 11 caps for Grenada.

In a statement, Morecambe said: “We’d like to thank Kayden for his efforts during his time with us and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”