The Shrimps were put up for sale by the owners, Bond Group, almost 18 months ago but no takeover has been completed.

This Friday is the first anniversary of a club statement announcing Sarbjot Johal had purchased equity in the club via his Sarb Capital company and was keen to take the club forward, subject to satisfactorily navigating the EFL Owners and Directors’ Test.

Nevertheless, Johal was then invited to a meeting with the EFL as it said certain required information was still sought – and no further details have emerged since.

Bond Group's Jason Whittingham is Morecambe's owner

For good measure, the board of directors said last month it had no confidence in Bond Group’s management of the sale process.

Then, on Saturday evening, the Shrimps Trust issued a statement on behalf of the organisation’s trustees.

It reads: “On Thursday 25th January 2024, the Trust held a scheduled monthly Trustee meeting and discussed recent vocal proposals for supporters to collectively gather to demonstrate and express frustration at the slow pace of sale of the Football Club.

“The Trust received emails to this effect from a small number of members and several non-members of the Trust.

“The Trustees are united in their view that the current position is undesirable and, like all parties involved, we continue to wish to see an acceleration in the sale of the Football Club.

“It should however be noted that our understanding of the situation is that Bond Group continue to financially support the day-to-day operation of the Club, funding the cash deficit which we understand the Club is currently operating with.

“It continues to be our view that one of the main risks of the current situation, so long as this support continues, would be the transfer of ownership to a party not considered to be fit and proper for the Club.

“In that regard, we share the current owners’ desire to ensure that the Club is sold to the right party, but this should happen with significantly more urgency.

“In our regular communication with the Board of Directors of the Football Club, our current understanding is that there is no change in the situation and therefore we assume the Club is no closer to a safe completing.

“The sale of the Company that operates the Club is entirely at the discretion of Bond Group. While we have communication lines with the EFL, their remit is only to confirm whether any potential owner can demonstrate the source and sufficiency of funding.

“Given no sale is currently progressing, we have not held any further dialogue with the EFL at this stage.

“The Trust has agreed to explore an opportunity to hold an organised march to collectively demonstrate the shared frustrations over the situation and raise further attention to the Club’s situation and availability for sale.

“A sub-committee will be arranging meetings with appropriate parties over the logistics of such an event and further communication will be made in due course.

“In the meantime, it is vital that we collectively continue to support the Club, Board of Directors, and team to ensure that we are in the best position for a prospective new owner to assume custodianship of our Club.

“We are always Stronger Together.