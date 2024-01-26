Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kick-off is set to take place over the weekend of August 10-11, with the regular league campaign ending on May 3, 2025.

The 46 rounds of Championship matches will be played across 33 weekends, nine midweeks and four Bank Holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clubs in Leagues One and Two will play over 36 weekends, six midweeks and four Bank Holidays.

The EFL has confirmed the 2024/25 fixture schedule Picture: The EFL

The Cup and Trophy competitions remain in their current formats with the Carabao Cup getting underway in mid-August and its semi-final stage continuing to be played over two legs.

Early September sees the the group stage of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy commence, while the play-offs will take place over the 2025 May Bank Holiday weekend.

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: “Whilst the fixture calendar remains a shared asset across the EFL, Premier League and Football Association, additional pressures from revamped European competitions means that scheduling across the season remains challenging and complex, so it requires a whole game response to find a solution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As it stands there is no agreement in place to make any changes to the Carabao Cup’s two-legged semi-final format, which continues to provide significant financial benefit to EFL clubs.