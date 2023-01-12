The Shrimps head to Cambridge United on Saturday, looking to make it four consecutive victories after climbing out of the bottom four last weekend.

Three points against Accrington Stanley, Burton Albion and Cheltenham Town have lifted Adams’ players into 19th.

Those wins have come with Gibson operating as a holding midfielder rather than playing in his more accustomed role of full-back.

Liam Gibson's performances in midfield have been praised by Morecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor

“Liam has done really well,” said Adams.

“It’s a position I moved him into during pre-season because I thought it was a position he could play.

“He uses the ball very well, makes good tackles and reads the game well.

“He then enables the ones in front of him to go and get goals.”

The injury to Max Melbourne during Morecambe’s win against Accrington at the end of December saw Mayor come off the bench as they picked up a third league victory of the season.

Instead of switching Gibson back to a role he knows well, Adams opted to field Mayor who had impressed when playing further forward.

The manager explained: “Adam has also done really well.

“Again, it’s a position he’s played before because he played there while on loan at Colne.

“He gives us an attacking threat down that side.”

The former Arsenal and Aston Villa youngster penned a deal until the end of the campaign, having left Dutch club Willem II.

He’d had two spells with Willem, helping them to the 2019 KNVB Cup Final against Ajax in his first, having also featured for Barnsley, Oxford United, Birmingham City, Hull City and Cheltenham.

Adams is looking forward to working with the 25-year-old, adding: “He can play in a number of positions across the front areas.

“He can play off the front or out wide and he’s able to open up defences and create chances.

“To play in Holland – which isn’t an easy league to play in – tells you the ability he’s got.

