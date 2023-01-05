The 20-year-old joins the Shrimps from Premier League outfit Southampton, whom he joined in the summer of 2021 for an undisclosed fee after leaving Chelsea.

Since then, Simeu has enjoyed successful loan spells in League Two with both Carlisle United and Tranmere Rovers, making 17 appearances for the latter in the first half of this season.

A player who boasts international experience with England at U17 and U18 level, Simeu becomes the Shrimps’ first signing of the January transfer window following the departure of Ousmane Fane.

Dynel Simeu has joined Morecambe on loan Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

After completing the move, Simeu said: “I’m happy to get this deal over the line and (I’m) really looking forward to playing in League One for this football club.

“I’ve enjoyed two good loan spells in League Two where I learned a lot, and hope to bring this experience into my time here at Morecambe.

“This is a great club with a fantastic fanbase who I’ve heard really get behind the team, so I can’t wait to sample that and to get started here.”

Morecambe boss Derek Adams added: “Dynel will give us competition for places at centre-half, which is going to be really important for us at this stage of the season.

“He’s done really well at League Two level with Tranmere Rovers already this season, and has a good amount of experience at EFL level already.

