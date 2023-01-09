It also extended their unbeaten run on home soil to seven matches, a run heading back to October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adams was full of praise for his players as they moved out of the relegation zone thanks to goals from Jensen Weir and Kieran Phillips, either side of an Alfie May leveller.

Kieran Phillips' goal gave Morecambe another three points Picture: Jack Taylor

They moved up to 19th in the table, two points clear of the drop zone and ahead of Saturday’s hosts, Cambridge United, on goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adams said: “That’s the best football Morecambe has ever seen, there is no doubt about that.

“The win was nothing more than we deserved and I don’t think you will see many better performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The confidence and the enthusiasm of a young squad was phenomenal.

“We have put our trust in these young players and you could see how they have grown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our first goal was outstanding, the way we passed it and opened them up, and came at a time when we were playing some of the best football Morecambe fans have ever seen.

“The way we passed the ball, dominated possession and created chances was brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had to show some resolve too as they came back at us but we limited them to very little.