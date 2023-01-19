News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Morecambe bring in Burnley striker on loan

Morecambe have signed Burnley striker Michael Mellon on loan until the end of the season.

By Gavin Browne
2 minutes ago - 2 min read

A regular scorer for the Clarets in youth team football, Mellon has also represented Scotland at U16 and U17 level.

The front man signed his first professional contract at Turf Moor in February last year and becomes the Shrimps’ third January window signing after the arrivals of Dynel Simeu and Dan Crowley.

Hide Ad

Mellon said: “I’m feeling great and I’m excited to get the chance of playing first-team football here at Morecambe.

Michael Mellon (right) has joined Morecambe on loan from Burnley Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images
Most Popular
Read More
Morecambe duo complimented for their recent performances

“I’m here to do a job and help the manager and the team any way I can.

Hide Ad

“I can come in short, spin in behind and do whatever I can to score goals.

“I’ve done a couple of seasons with Burnley’s U18s and U23s, and scored a fair few, so I’ll be looking to do the same here at Morecambe between now and the end of the season.”

Hide Ad

Mellon fills the gap created by Kieran Phillips’ injury-enforced exit at the start of the week.

The Huddersfield Town striker returned to his parent club after picking up an injury in training.

Hide Ad

The 22-year-old scored seven times in 26 appearances for the Shrimps, having netted three in two matches against Burton Albion and Cheltenham Town prior to his injury.

Morecambe boss, Derek Adams, added: “We’re really pleased to welcome Michael here.

Hide Ad

“He’s done really well at youth team level with Burnley, and with a number of clubs interested in him, we’re delighted he’s decided to come to Morecambe.

“He scores goals, links up play and runs in behind and it’s a move that can hopefully work well for all parties.

Hide Ad

“I had to allow Kieran to return to Huddersfield, I needed to make that decision.

“He’s picked up a muscular injury and we weren’t sure what the extent of that was.

Hide Ad

“It was a training ground injury and it was quite strange how it happened; the movement he made ended with him getting this injury.

“In the end, we allowed Kieran to go back to Huddersfield so we can use that money to bring in another player.”

BurnleyDerek AdamsMorecambeScotlandMellon