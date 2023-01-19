A regular scorer for the Clarets in youth team football, Mellon has also represented Scotland at U16 and U17 level.

The front man signed his first professional contract at Turf Moor in February last year and becomes the Shrimps’ third January window signing after the arrivals of Dynel Simeu and Dan Crowley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mellon said: “I’m feeling great and I’m excited to get the chance of playing first-team football here at Morecambe.

Michael Mellon (right) has joined Morecambe on loan from Burnley Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

“I’m here to do a job and help the manager and the team any way I can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can come in short, spin in behind and do whatever I can to score goals.

“I’ve done a couple of seasons with Burnley’s U18s and U23s, and scored a fair few, so I’ll be looking to do the same here at Morecambe between now and the end of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mellon fills the gap created by Kieran Phillips’ injury-enforced exit at the start of the week.

The Huddersfield Town striker returned to his parent club after picking up an injury in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old scored seven times in 26 appearances for the Shrimps, having netted three in two matches against Burton Albion and Cheltenham Town prior to his injury.

Morecambe boss, Derek Adams, added: “We’re really pleased to welcome Michael here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s done really well at youth team level with Burnley, and with a number of clubs interested in him, we’re delighted he’s decided to come to Morecambe.

“He scores goals, links up play and runs in behind and it’s a move that can hopefully work well for all parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had to allow Kieran to return to Huddersfield, I needed to make that decision.

“He’s picked up a muscular injury and we weren’t sure what the extent of that was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a training ground injury and it was quite strange how it happened; the movement he made ended with him getting this injury.