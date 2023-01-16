Morecambe loan striker's loan spell cut short through injury
Morecambe have confirmed that loan striker Kieran Phillips has departed the Mazuma Stadium after picking up an injury.
The 22-year-old has returned to his parent club, Huddersfield Town, after suffering what the Shrimps described as a ‘long-term injury’.
He had been one of four players to join Morecambe last summer on a season-long loan basis.
In that time, he had scored seven goals in 26 league and cup outings with three of those coming in the last two games against Burton Albion and Cheltenham Town.
A Morecambe statement said: “Everyone at the club thanks Kieran for his efforts whilst at the Mazuma Stadium, and wishes him all the very best in his recovery.”
Ironically, Phillips’ injury came after boss Derek Adams had said he anticipated none of the club’s loan signings having their stays cut short.
It means Adams now has scope to bring in another loanee with five allowed in a club’s matchday squad.