The 22-year-old has returned to his parent club, Huddersfield Town, after suffering what the Shrimps described as a ‘long-term injury’.

He had been one of four players to join Morecambe last summer on a season-long loan basis.

In that time, he had scored seven goals in 26 league and cup outings with three of those coming in the last two games against Burton Albion and Cheltenham Town.

Kieran Phillips has returned to Huddersfield Town after picking up an injury Picture: Jack Taylor

A Morecambe statement said: “Everyone at the club thanks Kieran for his efforts whilst at the Mazuma Stadium, and wishes him all the very best in his recovery.”

