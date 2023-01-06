The Shrimps are looking to take advantage of their rivals at the wrong end of the League One table either being in FA Cup action or having the day off altogether.

A positive result would lift Adams’ players out of the bottom four following consecutive home victories against Accrington Stanley and Burton Albion.

They have lifted Morecambe into 23rd position, one point from safety, with only nine points separating the bottom half of the division.

Morecambe made it back-to-back home wins with victory over Burton Albion on New Year's Day Picture: Jack Taylor

The Shrimps are unbeaten in their last six at home but face a Cheltenham team who beat them earlier in the season.

Adams said: “Cheltenham are 18th, seven points ahead of us, and we want to close that gap.

“Obviously it’s FA Cup weekend and neither club is involved, so we brought that match forward to help both clubs later in the season.

“Cheltenham have picked up some really good points this season and we know, from playing them down there, the type of team they are.

“We want to try and be as consistent as we can. We have a good home record and we enjoy playing at home.”

Cole Stockton is continuing to be assessed after limping off against Burton last weekend and seeing his replacement, Caleb Watts, score twice.

While there wasn’t a lot Adams could add to the club’s statement saying it wasn’t in a position to comment, he was able to provide an update in terms of transfer window activity.

Ousmane Fane’s departure earlier this week has freed up some funds for a possible new arrival this weekend, while others may be on the way out as well.

The manager added: “It’s one in and out at this stage but we will take another player to replace him (Fane).

“We will have a player in before Saturday, we’re just working on it at this moment in time.

