Strikes from Liam Shaw and Jensen Weir earned Derek Adams’ players a third league win of the season.

It also helped them to close the gap on Forest Green Rovers at the bottom of the League One table to two points.

Adams made two changes from the team that lost at Port Vale on Boxing Day with Donald Love suspended and Adam Mayor dropping to the bench as Cole Stockton and Ryan Cooney started.

Liam Shaw (number 20) and Jensen Weir (number 15) scored Morecambe's goals against Accrington Stanley Picture: Ian Lyon

Accrington began the brighter and Ryan Astley was denied a 13th-minute opener with a header that beat Connor Ripley, only to see Stockton in the perfect place to clear off the line.

Rosaire Longelo then had a low shot superbly saved by Ripley and Tommy Leigh fired over before the Shrimps took the lead on 34 minutes.

Stockton chased down a long ball and fed it out wide for Shaw, who took a great first touch before firing past Toby Savin.

The Shrimps then added a second two minutes before the break with another well-worked goal.

Cooney took the ball on the edge of the area and knocked it past his marker before teeing up Weir for a cool first-time finish from 12 yards.

The Shrimps started the second half on the front foot as Mayor, on for Max Melbourne, tested Savin with a long-range effort.

Kieran Phillips almost found his way in on goal but was denied by some good defending from Seamus Conneely.

Stanley were restricted to attempts from long range, Ripley making comfortable saves from Joe Pritchard and Ethan Hamilton.

Substitute Leslie Adekoya headed wide from a tight angle late on as the Shrimps kept a welcome clean sheet and took the points.

Morecambe: Ripley, Melbourne (Mayor 43), Gibson, Rawson, Delaney, Stockton, Weir, Bedeau (Watts 80), Shaw, Cooney, Phillips (Gnahoua 72). Subs not used: Smith, Fane, Connolly, O’Connor.

Accrington Stanley: Savin, Clark, Hamilton, Astley (Adekoya 59), Coyle (Martin 88), Whalley (Woods 59), Leigh, Pritchard (Nolan 89), Longelo (McConville 72), Rodgers, Conneely. Subs not used: Jensen, Perritt.

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge.