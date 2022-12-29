The Shrimps will end the calendar year bottom of League One even if they were to pick up three points against Accrington Stanley this evening.

Two wins from the first 22 matches and numerous points dropped from winning positions see them four points behind second-bottom Burton Albion and seven adrift of an Accrington team in 20th position.

A section of supporters have questioned the tactical approach to games given the club’s lack of victories and goals (17), as well as the late use of substitutes.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor

Those criticisms come against the backdrop of Adams trying a number of formations in a bid to unlock his squad’s potential.

Variations on 3-5-2, 5-3-2, 4-5-1, 4-3-3 and 3-4-3 have all been deployed without turning losses into draws or draws into victories.

Adams said: “We’ve obviously been in winning positions this season and lost 18 points, which hasn’t helped us.

“We’ve changed formation and personnel because we want to try and find that team that’s going to get you that victory.

“We know what a tough league this is but the players are trying ever so hard and we have the nucleus of a squad that’s going to pick up points and wins.”

Picking up points has been difficult since Adams returned to the club in February for his second spell in charge.

He has overseen 35 league games in that time with the final 13 matches of last season bringing three wins, three draws and seven defeats.

Two wins, nine draws and 11 losses in 2022/23 mean his record stands at five victories, 12 draws and 18 defeats overall.

That gives the club a tally of 27 points from 105 though, in mitigation, it comes when the third tier is arguably the strongest it’s been.

Nevertheless, the Shrimps still have a way to go compared with two of the worst seasons in Football League history.

While Morecambe won the FA Trophy in 1973-74, Rochdale finished bottom of the old Third Division with two wins from 46 matches.

