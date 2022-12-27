The Shrimps were defeated 1-0 at Vale Park thanks to a Gavin Massey strike five minutes before the break.

That goal came fewer than 30 seconds after the Shrimps had hit the post through Max Melbourne at the other end.

Burton Albion’s win against Lincoln City means Adams’ players are four points adrift at the foot of the League One table and seven from escaping the drop zone.

Max Melbourne hit the woodwork seconds before Port Vale scored Picture: Michael Williamson

Next up is the team sitting fifth-bottom, Accrington Stanley, who picked up a draw with Barnsley on Monday.

Speaking afterwards, Adams said: “There was a number of very strong performances in the team, I thought the 11 were very good today.

“(Adam) Mayor was excellent, (Liam) Gibson, (Liam) Shaw in the middle of the park with (Jensen) Weir and Mayor just off him, and then Max Melbourne and (Donald) Love in the wing-back areas with the back three were really good today.

“The performance level was excellent. We should have gone ahead in the game, we hit the post with Max Melbourne and just quickly after that, they go up the pitch and score, unfortunately for us.

“Over the afternoon, I was delighted with the way we played, the way we competed with Port Vale.

“Coming away from home, I thought the players put in a magnificent effort today.”

Nevertheless, the defeat leaves Morecambe without a victory in their last 11 ahead of the final match of the year on Thursday.

They also saw skipper Donald Love red-carded for two late bookings on a day when Adams felt his players’ ill fortune over the course of the campaign was there for all to see.

He said: “We haven’t had many breaks this season so far.

“That was an instance when Max hits the post, they quickly go up the park and get a goal on the counter-attack.