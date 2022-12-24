The Shrimps’ boss overhauled his squad during the summer with 11 new arrivals at the Mazuma Stadium.

Donald Love, Max Melbourne, Farrend Rawson, Connor Ripley, Jake Taylor, Ash Hunter and Jacob Bedeau were all permanent signings on a mixture of one and two-year deals.

Adams also utilised the loan market to bring in Jensen Weir (Brighton and Hove Albion), Caleb Watts (Southampton), Kieran Phillips (Huddersfield Town) and Liam Shaw (Celtic).

Jensen Weir has impressed since joining Morecambe on loan Picture: Ian Lyon

All four loanees have impressed despite Morecambe’s position at the foot of the League One table going into the Christmas period.

It also posed the question as to whether any of them may be recalled in the January transfer window and loaned out to clubs higher up the pyramid.

It’s a road the Shrimps have travelled down before, having signed Adam Phillips on a season-long basis in August 2020.

After scoring 10 goals in 33 matches, he was recalled by parent club Burnley and loaned to Accrington Stanley on the final day of the winter window in 2021.

Adams, however, doesn’t anticipate having a similar experience two years down the line.

He said: “There’s a recall clause in all contracts but we have them until the end of the season.

“However, with our players, their clubs are all delighted with how the loans have been working out.

“They are delighted at the way they have been playing and the way they have been building up their game time.”

Playing from the centre of midfield, Weir is the top scorer this season with the 20-year-old having registered six goals from 26 appearances in all matches.

That puts him two ahead of Phillips, his nearest rival in the goalscoring stakes with four from 22 games.

Shaw arrived at Morecambe on the final day of the summer transfer window and has quickly established himself in the centre of midfield, playing 19 times and netting once.

