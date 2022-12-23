The Shrimps head to Port Vale on Boxing Day, looking for only their third victory in 22 League One matches this season.

It’s a run that sees them bottom of the table, six points from safety, going into the Christmas period.

They are on a 10-game winless run in all competitions, stretching back to October, having been beaten at Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

Cole Stockton was at the centre of late penalty controversy last weekend Picture: Ian Lyon

As with clubs up and down the land, Morecambe’s preparations were adversely affected by last week’s freezing weather.

“It was difficult in the week leading up to the Plymouth game,” Adams admitted.

“We had to train on an artificial surface, which we also had to go on in our trainers, so that wasn’t ideal.

“We did as well as we could under the circumstances but this week has been a lot better and we’ve been back out on the grass.”

The trip to Plymouth was always going to be a tough one, given their lofty league position as well as possessing the best home record in League One this season.

Victory over the Shrimps made it 10 wins from 11 matches on home soil in 2022/23 as they went back to the top.

While Adams acknowledged Plymouth were deserved winners on the day, a couple of penalty decisions came under the microscope afterwards.

Referee Tom Reeves awarded one in Plymouth’s favour, only for Morgan Whittaker’s effort to be kept out by Connor Ripley.

Then, with Morecambe seeking an equaliser, their penalty appeals were waved away after Cole Stockton went to ground.

Ironically, for a team which has taken part in four penalty shootouts in cup competitions this season, the Shrimps haven’t had spot-kick decisions going in their favour when it comes to league matches.

Adams said: “I think there’s only a few teams who haven’t had penalties given to them this season.

“We should have had some but that has to change at some point.

“We’ve been on the end of a few difficult decisions. We didn’t get a penalty on Saturday whereas Plymouth got a soft one.

