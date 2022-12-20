The Shrimps have a hectic festive schedule with three games in quick succession, starting with Boxing Day’s trip to Port Vale.

That is followed by home games against fellow strugglers Accrington Stanley (December 29) and Burton Albion (January 1).

Morecambe youngster Adam Mayor has attracted interest from other clubs Picture: Ian Lyon

Nevertheless, Adams says the period will not decide where his team finishes at the end of the campaign.

He said: “I understand why people say the Christmas period is an important one but, for me, every period of the season is important.

“We would, of course, like to win all the games and take ourselves out of the bottom four by the New Year but we have to think about the wider picture.

“We still have 25 games left so there is a lot of the season to go. For me, you should never judge a team at this stage – always judge a team at the end of the season.

“When I was at Plymouth in 2017, we were bottom of the table in December with 17 points and we ended up seventh in the table – and that is what can happen.

“We have had meetings with the players to talk about this because, when you are young and relatively inexperienced, it can seem hard to do that but over the years you see it does happen a lot and it has been good to show them that.”

Adams has also revealed that the club has seen interest in youngster Adam Mayor, who recently signed his first professional deal with the Shrimps.

The teenager has impressed since being handed his chance earlier in the season as a result of injuries and illness at the Mazuma Stadium.

The manager said: “We have got a lot of interest in Adam since he came into the team, which is not surprising as he is a talent.

