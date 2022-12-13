The Shrimps sit bottom of League One, level on points with MK Dons – who sacked head coach Liam Manning on Sunday – but six adrift of safety.

They should have played last weekend, only for the cold snap to force the postponement of their home game against Charlton Athletic.

The Dons did play, losing to Fleetwood Town, while third-bottom Burton Albion collected a point against Derby County.

A training ground move saw Cole Stockton net against Exeter City last time out Picture: Ian Lyon

Forest Green Rovers remain in the bottom four but are now four points clear of Burton thanks to their win against Cheltenham Town.

Though the league table makes for grim reading as the halfway point of the season approaches, Adams remains bullish.

He said: “We know how tough a division it is, we have drawn nine games this season.

“We have played 20 games and it’s about staying the distance with the rest of the teams above and trying to get out of the relegation zone.”

They now travel to a Plymouth team knocked off the top of the table last weekend following a draw against Cambridge United.

That enabled Ipswich Town to take over at the summit thanks to their victory over Peterborough United.

Last weekend’s postponement means it will be Morecambe’s first game in a fortnight since their draw with Exeter City at the Mazuma Stadium.

That made it four unbeaten at home, which gives Adams some cause for optimism that things could change for the better.

“We have played a lot of big teams in that time,” he said of their recent home results.

“We have drawn games where we feel we could have won and lost games where we feel we could have drawn.

“The game against Exeter was one of those where we had the better of the first half and they had the better of the second.”

The Exeter point also showed the benefit of work done in advance as a training ground routine led to Cole Stockton’s second goal in as many games.

“We’ve had different routines a number of times,” Adams said.

