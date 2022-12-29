The Shrimps welcome Accrington Stanley to the Mazuma Stadium (7.45pm), looking to bounce back from defeat at Port Vale on Boxing Day.

Taylor missed the trip to his former club after picking up a second injury of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old had previously sat out 10 games with a muscle injury collected against Accrington in October.

Jake Taylor faces a second spell on the sidelines with injury Picture: Michael Williamson

Morecambe boss Derek Adams acknowledged this latest setback means Taylor will be out of his plans for a while.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jake has a thigh injury and he’s going to be out for four to five weeks,” he said.

“That’s a huge disappointment given it’s the second injury he’s had since he’s been with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both have been long-term injuries and it’s not easy to deal with when you have a small squad.”

Adams has confirmed, however, that Ash Hunter and Courtney Duffus have both returned to full training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunter is the nearer of the pair to a return, though any comeback could still be up to three weeks away.

Donald Love will also be missing for the Shrimps following his red card at Vale Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whoever plays tonight will be charged with trying to give Morecambe only their third league win of the season and a first in 12 matches across all competitions.

It’s a run which sees them guaranteed to end the calendar year bottom of League One, given they sit four points adrift of Burton Albion and seven from safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they now have three consecutive home matches against teams at the wrong end of the table.

Stanley sit fifth-bottom, second-bottom Burton visit on New Year’s Day before the Shrimps welcome Cheltenham Town, in 18th position, on January 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonight’s visitors finished 12th last season and have taken five points from the last nine on offer after a run of six league defeats in seven.

Adams said: “I think they are perhaps finding it the same as ourselves; it’s not an easy division to be in when you have limited resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad