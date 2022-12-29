Morecambe midfielder's injury going into Accrington Stanley clash
Morecambe midfielder Jake Taylor faces another spell on the sidelines as they prepare for a return to action tonight.
The Shrimps welcome Accrington Stanley to the Mazuma Stadium (7.45pm), looking to bounce back from defeat at Port Vale on Boxing Day.
Taylor missed the trip to his former club after picking up a second injury of the season.
The 24-year-old had previously sat out 10 games with a muscle injury collected against Accrington in October.
Morecambe boss Derek Adams acknowledged this latest setback means Taylor will be out of his plans for a while.
“Jake has a thigh injury and he’s going to be out for four to five weeks,” he said.
“That’s a huge disappointment given it’s the second injury he’s had since he’s been with us.
“Both have been long-term injuries and it’s not easy to deal with when you have a small squad.”
Adams has confirmed, however, that Ash Hunter and Courtney Duffus have both returned to full training.
Hunter is the nearer of the pair to a return, though any comeback could still be up to three weeks away.
Donald Love will also be missing for the Shrimps following his red card at Vale Park.
Whoever plays tonight will be charged with trying to give Morecambe only their third league win of the season and a first in 12 matches across all competitions.
It’s a run which sees them guaranteed to end the calendar year bottom of League One, given they sit four points adrift of Burton Albion and seven from safety.
However, they now have three consecutive home matches against teams at the wrong end of the table.
Stanley sit fifth-bottom, second-bottom Burton visit on New Year’s Day before the Shrimps welcome Cheltenham Town, in 18th position, on January 7.
Tonight’s visitors finished 12th last season and have taken five points from the last nine on offer after a run of six league defeats in seven.
Adams said: “I think they are perhaps finding it the same as ourselves; it’s not an easy division to be in when you have limited resources.
“I think both sides are very competitive, both sides have players who can be matchwinners, and we’re looking to get ours on the pitch.”