After losing at Port Vale on Boxing Day, two successive home wins over the Christmas period lifted them off the foot of the League One table.

Having won just two of their opening 22 league games, victories over Accrington Stanley and Burton Albion saw the Shrimps close the gap on those teams above them.

They are now looking to make it three wins in a row – and seven games unbeaten at the Mazuma Stadium – when they welcome Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

Jensen Weir scored his eighth goal of the season as Morecambe defeated Burton Albion on New Year's Day Picture: Jack Taylor

Cheltenham won October’s first meeting between the two clubs and sit 18th in the table after losing three of their last four league matches.

Adams said: “We are now unbeaten in six games at home and the players have gained confidence.

“We have played well at home generally this season and not got the points we deserved.

“Over the last two games, we have been far more clinical in front of goal and taken our chances – and that has made all the difference.

“To score five goals against a Burton team that had won its last two matches was excellent.

“You could see the confidence grow in the players and the fact we made it two clean sheets in a row as well was a real bonus.

“It’s really tight at the bottom of the league – and that will be the case all the way until the end of the season, I am sure – but we have given the fans a lot of positivity and enthusiasm and we will look to build on that at the weekend.”

January also sees the opening of the winter transfer window as teams look to strengthen for the second half of the campaign.

Unless a takeover happens imminently and money is made available, then Adams may have to wheel and deal – which is easier said than done.

He said: “There’s been no interest in any of our players.

“We’ve just come up against a team in Port Vale who are in a different ball game to us financially but we understand where we are budget-wise.

