The Shrimps head to Charlton Athletic this weekend, looking to back up their four points from the last two games against Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers.

With three games of the season remaining, Adams’ players sit three points from safety in League One against a backdrop of issues off the pitch.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor

At the moment, that seems no nearer to being resolved one way or the other amid plenty of scrutiny from fans, media and the EFL.

Having steered the club through the pandemic and the passing of Christian Mbulu, Adams then found himself as the public face of a club whose staff had been left waiting on salaries amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Speaking before training on Thursday morning, Adams was asked if any reassurance had been given that April’s wages wouldn’t be held up.

“We don’t have any at this moment,” the Morecambe boss responded.

“That’s for the powers that be above us, those that deal with the financial side of things.

“What I will say – again – is the players and the staff have been fantastic.