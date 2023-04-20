Morecambe boss: No reassurance April's wages will be on time
Derek Adams has repeated his praise for Morecambe’s players and staff after admitting no guarantees had been received that this month’s wages would be paid on time.
The Shrimps head to Charlton Athletic this weekend, looking to back up their four points from the last two games against Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers.
With three games of the season remaining, Adams’ players sit three points from safety in League One against a backdrop of issues off the pitch.
The club was prepared for sale last September, since when Sarbjot Johal has been linked with a proposed buyout.
At the moment, that seems no nearer to being resolved one way or the other amid plenty of scrutiny from fans, media and the EFL.
Then, March’s wages were delayed and only arrived 24 hours before the club’s defeat against Barnsley at the start of April.
Having steered the club through the pandemic and the passing of Christian Mbulu, Adams then found himself as the public face of a club whose staff had been left waiting on salaries amid a cost-of-living crisis.
Speaking before training on Thursday morning, Adams was asked if any reassurance had been given that April’s wages wouldn’t be held up.
“We don’t have any at this moment,” the Morecambe boss responded.
“That’s for the powers that be above us, those that deal with the financial side of things.
“What I will say – again – is the players and the staff have been fantastic.
“Everyone from the Academy, to the Community team, then to the first team, have handled themselves exceptionally at a very difficult time.”