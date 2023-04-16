Morecambe 1, Wycombe 0: Cole’s late goal is winner for Shrimps

Stockton scored the decisive goal of the game in the 89th minute to take the Shrimps to two points off League One safety with their first win in 12 games.

Stockton produced a stunning acrobatic volley to fire the rebound from six yards out after Jake Taylor's fierce shot was parried by Max Stryjek.

It was the Chairboys who started the game on the front foot with Brandon Hanlan diverting a Chem Campbell cross wide and the former volleying over from a good right wing cross.

Morecambe looked a threat on the counter with Jensen Weir's cross being headed over by Dan Crowley and Weir himself producing a dangerous cross that forced Jack Grimmer into a vital last-gasp clearance.

Wycombe’s Josh Scowen saw a shot from the edge of the area deflected inches wide and the same player hada shot from just inside the box deflected just over the bar by the outstretched leg of Shrimps' defender Farrend Rawson.

The second-half saw Stockton try his luck with a long range effort that flew over and a spectacular overhead kick but it was Wycombe who had the more clear cut chances.

A Joe Jacobson volley found its way to Campbell who was unmarked six yards out but the striker could not adjust his feet quick enough to direct the effort on goal.The Shrimps were then again indebted to keeper Connor Ripley who made two vital stops.The first saw him race from his goal to block a David Wheeler effort and the second was another top class save to tip away a Lewis Wing header that was destined for the top corner.With both teams desperate for the three points it was the Shrimps who took the spoils with Stockton's stunner keeping their survival hopes alive.

Morecambe: Ripley, Love (rep Cooney 46), Bedeau (rep Simeu 83), Rawson, Souare (rep Gnahoua 88), Austerfield (rep Niasse 83), Gibson, Weir, Crowley, Watts (rep Taylor 62), Stockton. Subs not used: Smith,

Wycombe: Stryjek, Grimmer, Forino, Jacobson, Scowen, Wing, McCarthy, Wheeler, De Barr (rep McCleary 55), Campbell (rep Thompson 78), Hanlan (rep Vokes 55). Subs not used: Cartwright, Tafazolli, Willis, Freeman.