Morecambe’s board has said a proposed takeover of the club seems one step nearer to being completed.

This Thursday marks the 1,000-day anniversary of the Shrimps’ owner, Bond Group Investments, announcing in September 2022 that the club was up for sale.

In that time, the club has dropped from League One to the National League on the pitch while, off it, frustration has mounted among board members, managers and players – past and present – as well as supporters, at Bond Group’s inability to complete a sale.

Morecambe owner Jason Whittingham

Last week’s monthly meeting between club officials and the Shrimps Trust supporters’ group has now raised the prospect that a change of ownership might be on the horizon.

Asked if the board could comment on the sale process, the response was: “The sale does now appear to be progressing toward a conclusion and a draft conditions letter and secure funding agreement supplied to all parties by the EFL is now under final review.

“In the interim, the current owner has confirmed a budget that will enable the manager (Derek Adams) to bring in new players and the manager is working hard to do so.”

It was confirmed at the end of last month that all parties wished to have concluded the sale process by the time Morecambe’s EFL membership ends on June 7.

That is 16 days before Derek Adams’ squad returns to pre-season training as the Shrimps prepare for life back in the National League after 18 years away.

One question received from a supporter raised the prospect as to whether Bond Group and Panjab Warriors were allowing the club’s EFL membership to elapse in order for a deal to be done using the National League’s owners test instead.

In response, the club said: “The possibility was discussed when our relegation was confirmed but all parties, including Panjab Warriors and the EFL, expressed a real desire to conclude the process before the National League is officially constituted at its AGM on June 7.

“The EFL have been especially clear and supportive in confirming that we remain an EFL member club and they are committed to treating us as such.”