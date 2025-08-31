Morecambe 0 Woking 2: Much-changed Shrimps are beaten again

The Shrimps suffered their second defeat of the season as they went down to struggling Woking at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

​The visitors, who had lost four of their opening five games, sealed their first win of the new season with second-half goals from Jamie Andrews and Sam Ashford.

Morecambe boss Ashvir Singh Johal handed out another four debuts with Terrell Agyemang, Miguel Azeez, Alie Sesay and Joe Nuttall starting, while Ben Williams was also back in the side after missing the Aldershot game.

Woking started the game the brighter with Tariq Hinds a constant threat, seeing a shot deflected wide and forcing a neat save from Archie Mair in the first three minutes of the game.

Gwion Edwards went closest for the Shrimps (photo: Morecambe FC)

The Shrimps hit back with a well-struck Agyemang volley bravely blocked by Andrews, and Yann Songo'o heading a Gwion Edwards corner inches wide with a diving effort at the near post.

From there it was the Cards who produced the better chances with the Shrimps indebted to Mair for a string of fine saves, showing great reactions to block a close-range Harry Beautyman effort, and using his long legs to good effect to stop a close-range Andrews header from Aaron Drewe's cross finding the target.

Just before the break Azeez produced the pass of the match to play in Paul Lewis but the offside flag denied him a clear run on goal.

It was a moment that lifted the Shrimps, who started the second half well, with Nuttall convinced he should have had a penalty after going down in the box.

It proved to be a pivotal moment in the game as Woking took the lead moments later when Andrews scored from close range after Mair had originally saved from Beautyman.

As Woking looked to shore up their defences, the Shrimps struggled to break through until Edwards fired in a shot from the right-hand side of the box that took a wicked deflection as it looped onto the top of the Woking goal.

Then as Morecambe pushed for a leveller, they were undone for a second time four minutes into added time when substitute Joshua Osude broke away at pace in a move that ended with Ashford adding a second for the visitors.

Morecambe: Mair, Agyemang, Sesay, Songo'o, Williams, Edwards (Ogwuru 88), Azeez, Cain (Sangare 79), Lewis (Conte 66), Tollitt (Muskwe 66), Nuttall (Campbell 66). Subs not used: Scales, Francillette

Woking: Norcott, Drewe, Richards, Odusina, Andrews, Beautyman (Ashford 79), O'Brien, Hinds (Osude 90) Tunji Akinola, Turner, Tim Akinola (Forster-Caskey 79). Subs not used: Ross, Okoli

Referee: D Brown.

Attendance: 3,001.