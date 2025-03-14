Lack of midweek games will boost Morecambe camp

By Gavin Browne
Published 14th Mar 2025, 12:30 BST
Derek Adams believes Morecambe’s lack of midweek matches before the end of the season will be a benefit in their bid to beat the drop.

Saturday’s game against Barrow AFC begins the Shrimps’ final 10 matches of the campaign as they bid to escape from the League Two relegation places.

All bar three are on Saturdays, with the only exceptions being their final Tuesday night match against Cheltenham Town (April 1) and the Easter meetings with Bromley and Salford City (April 18 and 21 respectively).

A week between most of the matches gives the manager more time on the training ground, as well as eases the burden on a squad missing key players through injuries.

Adams said: “It will help all teams to be honest, but it will certainly help us.

“Recently, we’ve had to go away to Gillingham on the Saturday, then play a difficult home game against AFC Wimbledon on the Tuesday and then go to MK Dons the following Saturday.

“That’s a lot of travelling but when you get to this stage of the season, it tends to be less hectic, the grass is coming back onto the pitches and it’s better for everyone concerned.”

Morecambe head into tomorrow’s match having taken three points from the last 15.

Adams believes that return doesn’t do justice to their recent displays, as well as highlighting how closely-fought the division is.

He added: “You only have to look at the form table over the last 10 games.

“We’ve taken nine points, a point less than Walsall, the same as Carlisle and two more than Tranmere – which shows you how tight it is.”

