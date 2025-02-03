Morecambe assistant boss Danny Grainger said his side fully deserved the vital three points they picked up from Saturday’s 4-2 victory over Fleetwood Town.

Two debut goals from loan debutant Andy Dallas inspired the Shrimps to only their second league win of the season at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Callum Cooke and Marcus Dackers also scored their first goals for the club in a victory which lifted Derek Adams’ players off the foot of the League Two table.

They leapfrogged Carlisle United and moved to within three points of Tranmere Rovers, who suffered a fourth loss in five with defeat against Colchester United.

Callum Cooke gave Morecambe the lead against Fleetwood Town Picture: Morecambe FC

“I thought we got what we deserved today,” said Grainger afterwards.

“We were the better team by a long way throughout the game, scored four and hit the woodwork twice as well.

“We were the team on the front foot. We have struggled for goals lately and we had a different approach today with three strikers on the pitch – and it worked well.

“Andy Dallas made a great debut and showed that he is a goalscorer but he took some pressure off others to find the target as well and that is a real boost for us.

“What we need to do now is build on this and pick up some consistent results.

“Every single player celebrated together at the end and it showed the togetherness we have.

“They are determined to stick together and get us up the table.”

Morecambe are back in action on Tuesday with their rearranged match at Newport County AFC.