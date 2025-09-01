Defender becomes the latest player to leave Morecambe

Luke Hendrie has left Morecambe Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Morecambe’s summer squad reshuffle has continued with Luke Hendrie becoming the latest player to leave the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old, who made 42 appearances in all competitions after joining the club 12 months ago, has joined Bradford (Park Avenue) AFC on a deal until the end of the season.

Hendrie had figured in the Shrimps’ first two matches of the campaign against Altrincham and Aldershot Town under new boss Ashvir Singh Johal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender told Morecambe’s website: “The decision to leave is purely a personal situation between me and my family, and something that I have been planning towards – and (I) just think it is the right time for me and my family at this stage.

“It’s been an honour playing for the club and the game against Altrincham is something that will live long in my memory.

“It’s difficult to leave but I’m really excited for my next chapter and I wish the club all the best, and I’m just delighted for the fans to have their club back.”

Johal added: “Luke came to us and presented an opportunity, which he feels is the right thing for him at this stage of his career and we fully respect and support that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been great to work with him over the last couple of weeks and I was really looking forward to working with him throughout the season, not just as a player but as a leader to help shape the environment, so he is going to be a big miss in the dressing room.

“We wish him all the best as he explores this new opportunity and he is always welcome back here whenever he would like and he has our full support. It is an exciting time for him.”

Hendrie’s new club tops Division One East of the Northern Premier League, having taken 12 points from the opening six matches.

Their manager, Craig Elliott, said: “I am delighted we have managed to get this signing over the line. Luke’s pedigree speaks for itself.

“Only last season he was player of the season in League Two with Morecambe. He will bring great quality and experience as well as covering three or four positions within the team.”