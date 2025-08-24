Morecambe were able to celebrate three points against Altrincham Photo: Morecambe FC

Morecambe manager Ashvir Singh Johal enjoyed a fairytale first game as a dramatic 98th-minute winner saw them defy the odds to defeat a stunned Altrincham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Ogwuru, who only joined the Shrimps on Friday, sparked mass celebrations between players and fans with a fine finish from Ben Tollitt’s superb run and lay-off.

It was the perfect way to end Morecambe’s whirlwind week, which saw Panjab Warriors’ takeover completed, Johal’s appointment, 12 players signed and a new backroom staff put in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six new signings were handed their debuts but it was a familiar face who came to the fore in only the seventh minute.

Tollitt broke into the box and, after seeing his original shot parried by Luke Hutchinson, reacted sharply to stroke home the rebound.

Altrincham hit back with Jimmy Knowles forcing Archie Mair into a good save before Morecambe created another chance which Harrison Panayiotou stabbed over the bar.

The visitors levelled on 34 minutes, Knowles again finding space down the right before drilling a low shot past Mair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe saw Gwion Edwards’ second-half volley blocked before the visitors went on to enjoy the greater share of possession and chances as the home players visibly tired.

Altrincham missed a succession of opportunities as Charlie Kirk diverted a cross over the bar when he looked sure to score, while Matty Kosylo hit the side-netting from the edge of the area.

Elliot Osborne forced Mair into a good save before a frantic goalmouth scramble saw Mair, Yann Songo’o and Jake Cain deny Kosylo, Lewis Banks and Kahrel Reddin in quick succession.

Then, as Altrincham pushed for victory, they were outdone by a swift counter as Tollitt drove forward and teed up Ogwuru who produced the perfect first touch before firing past Hutchinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was still time for more drama as Kosylo looked sure to grab a point in the 99th minute, when he was left free at the far post but failed to find the target from close range.

Morecambe: Mair, Hendrie, Conte (Ogwuru 77), Francillette, Williams (Campbell 67), Edwards, Cain, Lewis, Tollitt, Songo'o, Panayiotou. Subs not used: Scales, Dobson, Fairclough.

Altrincham: Hutchinson, Banks, Marriott (Osborne 67), Ward (Kosylo 75), Knowles, Reddin, Crawford, Golden, Barnes, Sassi, Kirk (Gale 67). Subs not used: Reed, Raymond, Weaver, Fallon.

Referee: Oliver Mackey.

Attendance: 3,730.