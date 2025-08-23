New Morecambe signing Joe Nuttall Photo: Morecambe FC

Joe Nuttall and Ma’kel Campbell have become Morecambe’s latest summer signings after agreeing moves to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Nuttall (28) joins the Shrimps after being released by Oldham Athletic at the end of last season.

A former Manchester City academy youngster, the striker’s former clubs included Aberdeen, Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Scunthorpe United before joining Oldham three years ago.

Morecambe boss Ashvir Singh Johal said: “Joe is a striker who we have identified over the last few days as someone who we think will be a really useful part of what we’re trying to build at the club.

Morecambe new boy Ma'kel Campbell Photo: Morecambe FC

“He came through the academy at Manchester City and he has a lot of National League experience.

“We think he is someone that can make an impact and score goals that help the team get back to where it needs to be, but also is a fantastic fit for the style of play and the brand of football we are looking to play.”

Nuttall will be eligible to play for next weekend’s National League fixture against Woking.

Campbell, a former Fulham academy and Peterborough United U21 midfielder, is available for today’s game against Altrincham.

The 19-year-old had joined Peterborough on a one-year deal – with an option – in the summer of 2024 before being released over the summer.

Johal said: “He is a player that I actually coached against many times when he was a young player coming through at Fulham.

“Ma’kel always stood out as one of the best players on the pitch whenever we played against him and he is technically fantastic.

“He has a great footballing brain and has a lot of energy. We are really happy that he has decided that Morecambe is the best place for the next stage in his development.

“We feel like we can help him get to the next step and become a better player, we’re sure that the fans are going to really enjoy watching him play.”

The arrivals of Nuttall and Campbell take Morecambe’s list of summer signings to 12 in the last four days, following on from Johal being named as manager on Tuesday.