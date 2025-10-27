Defeat leaves Morecambe manager disappointed
Having beaten Boston United 4-0 in midweek, the Shrimps went down 2-1 and recorded their 10th loss in the opening 15 league games of the season.
The home side took advantage of some poor individual errors that proved costly on the day.
Rash challenges from Lewis Payne and Ludwig Francillette played a part in Eastleigh’s goals, scored by Lloyd Humphries and Ciaran McGuckin, before Ben Tollitt inspired a stoppage-time Morecambe rally with his third of the season.
Johal said: “I’m extremely disappointed with the result. It should have been a draw at the least – at the least – today.
“The first goal came from a great strike but we could have done so much better leading up to the free-kick and the penalty came from an individual error, which happens.
“Defensively we were solid again and restricted them to three chances where they have scored two goals.
“Going forward we could have created more chances and, if we started the game how we ended it in terms of our intensity, our speed, creating chances and our attacking, we would have scored a lot more goals.”
Defeat keeps the Shrimps second-bottom of the National League table as they go into a blank weekend caused by their FA Cup exit at Chester FC.
They are two points ahead of Sutton United, who were on course to leapfrog Morecambe last weekend before surrendering a two-goal lead in losing 4-2 at Wealdstone.