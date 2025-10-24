Morecambe's new date for Brackley Town trip

Morecambe's match at Brackley Town has been put back a day Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Morecambe’s pre-Christmas trip to Brackley Town has been put back a day after it was announced all 12 National League fixtures that weekend will be streamed.

It will now be played on Sunday, December 21, kicking off at 12pm as part of the ‘12 Games of Christmas’ package being broadcast by National League TV on DAZN.

Matches will be played from December 19-21, with one game on the Friday, five on Saturday and six on Sunday.

While the first match between Altrincham and Rochdale is reasonably local, a number of clubs’ supporters will face either early starts or late arrivals home.

According to the AA Route Planner website, Scunthorpe United have a 411-mile round trip to Woking for a Saturday lunchtime kick-off, when Aldershot clock up a total of 300 miles in visiting Boston United.

Southend United face a 306-mile total journey for a teatime game at Tamworth that day, though Truro City have a round trip of 799 miles for their match at York City.

As for Sunday, Morecambe’s fans cover almost 380 miles in going to Brackley and back, while a 507-mile total trip awaits Hartlepool United’s supporters as they visit Braintree Town.

Eastleigh have a 650-mile round trip to Gateshead before the weekend ends with a 417-mile total journey for Wealdstone who visit FC Halifax Town, while Carlisle United’s fans face the 487-mile trek to Boreham Wood and back.

The full fixture list for that weekend is as follows:

December 19

Altrincham v Rochdale (7.45pm)

December 20

Boston United v Aldershot Town (12.30pm)

Woking v Scunthorpe United (12.30pm)

Tamworth v Southend United (5.30pm)

York City v Truro City (5.30pm)

Yeovil Town v Forest Green Rovers (7.45pm)

December 21

Brackley Town v Morecambe (12pm)

Solihull Moors v Sutton United (12pm)

Braintree Town v Hartlepool United (2pm)

Gateshead v Eastleigh (2pm)

Boreham Wood v Carlisle United (4pm)

FC Halifax Town v Wealdstone (4pm)

The National League has also said all of the division’s games on Boxing Day, December 30 and January 3 will also be available to stream.