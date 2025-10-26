Second-half goals see Morecambe beaten on the road

Ben Tollitt scored Morecambe's consolation goal at Eastleigh Photo: Morecambe FC

Morecambe suffered a 10th National League defeat of the season as Eastleigh won 2-1 in a tight game on Saturday.

The Shrimps, who were looking to make it two wins in a week, dominated possession for long periods of the game.

However, they were undone by second-half goals from Lloyd Humphries and Ciaran McGuckin before substitute Ben Tollitt inspired a late rally with a 90th-minute strike.

Morecambe started on the front foot with Jack Nolan testing home keeper Nick Townsend early on.

McGuckin fired into the side netting minutes later as he ran past Ludwig Francillette, who had a mixed afternoon against his former club.

Morecambe continued to press, Francillette heading over a Jake Cain cross and Humphries denying Gwion Edwards a run on goal before Eastleigh were gifted a golden opportunity on 42 minutes.

Goalkeeper Jamal Blackman played the Shrimps into trouble with a poor pass to Miguel Azeez, which gave Josh Lundstram a free shot on goal before his effort was superbly blocked on the line by Maldini Kacurri.

With the game finely poised, Eastleigh made the breakthrough five minutes into the second half.

Lewis Payne was penalised for a rash challenge on the edge of the box and Humphries smashed the resulting free-kick into the top corner.

Jack Skinner drilled an effort inches wide and McGuckin forced a save from Blackman, who got down well to block an effort with his feet.

Eastleigh doubled their lead on 73 minutes as Francillette brought down McGuckin inside the area and the on-loan Rotherham striker made no mistake from the spot.

To their credit, Morecambe stormed back into the game as Tollitt gave them hope with a fine finish from George Thomas’ cross.

Francillette had a golden chance in the 94th minute to make amends for his previous error – but, from six yards out, somehow failed to find the target with a free header from a Thomas corner.

Eastleigh: Townsend, Brindley (Davis 86), Humphries, Eweka, Taylor, McGuckin (Evans 90), Saunders, Lundstram, Skinner (Vokins 76), Cousins, Harris. Subs not used: McNamara, Pierre, Waruih, Stone

Morecambe: Blackman, Payne, Kacurri, Francillette, Edwards (Aarons 49), Azeez, Cain, Williams (Sangare 82), Nuttall (Muskwe 74), Dixon-Bonner (Thomas 74), Nolan (Tollitt 74). Subs not used: Mair, Songo’o.

Referee: Greg Rollason.

Attendance: 2,533.