Legendary 60s pop group which wowed Lancaster and Morecambe fans is back on the road

The Midnights is respecting the philosophy and traditions of the original group, Tommy J and the Midnights, which wowed thousands of youngsters in the Morecambe and Lancaster area with hits from the 60s.

Tommy J and the Midnights launched in 1964 through the friendship of Tom Jackson, Tony Holden, Bill Houston and Eric Darwent.

The group was an instant hit and enjoyed decades of success, playing venues throughout the district.

Alastair Robinson (left) and the Midnights. Picture by Tony North

There was a 20-year break from 1968 but in 1988 they organised a sell-out reunion and, after continuing to perform, celebrated the group's 50th birthday in 2014.

The pandemic raised questions about the future, while in June last year the group suffered a tragic blow following the death of Tom Jackson, whose singing voice had done so much to ensure the group's cult status.

Over the years group members have changed but rhythm guitarist Tony Holden, now 76, is still there, just as keen as he was day one.

He will be playing alongside other vintage Tommy J and the Midnights members - Mike Kemp, 75, drummer, with the group 12 years; Tony Crane, 76, bass guitar, 31 years with the group; and Dave Gange, 76, lead guitar with 23 years behind him.

Without a singer to replace Tom the future remained in doubt, but the group have been fortunate to link up with Alastair Robinson, a successful solo performer singing under the name Al Robbins, which he will continue to do as The Midnights take their audiences through 50s, 60s and 70s music.

Alastair said: "I have never sung with a group before. I haven't sung for a number of years and it's a real challenge but it is giving me a lot of confidence. It is an honour to be taking the place of Tom."

Tony observed: "It's been a bit of a whirlwind but we are all looking forward to playing in public again. We might be a bit rusty but hopefully we are now there and ready to go."

The Midnights, who have just completed their first engagement, at Hornby, have recorded a special CD of instrumentals in Tom's memory. With the title 'For Tom', it costs £5, with proceeds for CancerCare and St John's Hospice.