Rescue team called out to people in danger on Morecambe sands as tide comes in
A number of people in danger on the sands at Morecambe Bay with the tide coming in around them have needed help from rescue volunteers this week.
Bay Search & Rescue (BSAR) guided two different groups of people off the sands at Grange in Morecambe Bay with the tide still coming in around them earlier this week.
And they were also called out twice to people on the sands with the tide washing around them.
The volunteer team posted a warning on their Facebook page along with advice about Morecambe Bay tide times.
“Ok Folks please share this post as much as possible, it will save lives!!!” they said.
“Please use the bay responsibly CHECK THE TIDE TIME before you set foot on the sands.
“Please don’t be confused by the advertised times.
“It may say that (HW high water ) is at 1 pm 2 pm or whatever time but ( REMEMBER ) the water starts entering the bay 3 hours before that time so you should be off the sands and in a safe place at least 3 hours before this time.”
BSAR went on to thank members of the public who keep an eye out over the bay and report such incidents and added: “Please do not hesitate to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard if you think someone is in difficulty on the coastline, the Coastguard will deploy the most appropriate asset to the task as quickly as possible.”
Bay Search and rescue are a volunteer team who operate entirely from public donations.