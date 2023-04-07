Lancaster police have identified two hot spots of Lancaster Bus Station and Happy Mount Park, which they are patrolling every day.

Police say they have been made aware of a group of youths who two days ago pulled a lamp post over in Happy Mount Park leaving live wires exposed.

Happy Mount Park in Morecambe has been identified by police as a hot spot for anti-social behaviour. Photo by Shannon Pickerill

"We would ask parents to know where their children are and to advise them of dangers such as these,” said a police spokesperson.