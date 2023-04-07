News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
1 hour ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
1 hour ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman
2 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
2 hours ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover
15 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies

Police report spike in anti-social behaviour with Lancaster Bus Station and Happy Mount Park singled out as hot spots

Police have reported an increase in anti-social behaviour in Lancaster and Morecambe prompted by the lighter nights and warmer weather.

By Debbie Butler
Published 7th Apr 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST

Lancaster police have identified two hot spots of Lancaster Bus Station and Happy Mount Park, which they are patrolling every day.

Police say they have been made aware of a group of youths who two days ago pulled a lamp post over in Happy Mount Park leaving live wires exposed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read the story here

Happy Mount Park in Morecambe has been identified by police as a hot spot for anti-social behaviour. Photo by Shannon PickerillHappy Mount Park in Morecambe has been identified by police as a hot spot for anti-social behaviour. Photo by Shannon Pickerill
Happy Mount Park in Morecambe has been identified by police as a hot spot for anti-social behaviour. Photo by Shannon Pickerill
Most Popular

"We would ask parents to know where their children are and to advise them of dangers such as these,” said a police spokesperson.

Any information or concerns around this issue can be emailed to the local CBM PC 8161 Foster at [email protected]