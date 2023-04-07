Police report spike in anti-social behaviour with Lancaster Bus Station and Happy Mount Park singled out as hot spots
Police have reported an increase in anti-social behaviour in Lancaster and Morecambe prompted by the lighter nights and warmer weather.
Lancaster police have identified two hot spots of Lancaster Bus Station and Happy Mount Park, which they are patrolling every day.
Police say they have been made aware of a group of youths who two days ago pulled a lamp post over in Happy Mount Park leaving live wires exposed.
"We would ask parents to know where their children are and to advise them of dangers such as these,” said a police spokesperson.
Any information or concerns around this issue can be emailed to the local CBM PC 8161 Foster at [email protected]