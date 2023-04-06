News you can trust since 1837
Gang of youths leave live wires exposed after ripping lamp post from ground in Morecambe park

Police have warned parents to keep an eye on their children after young vandals pulled over a lamp post in a Morecambe park.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 13:44 BST

A group of youths carried out the mindless act two days ago in Happy Mount Park, leaving live wires exposed.

Police are now asking parents to advise their children of their expected behaviour.

A spokesman said: "As the nights are lighter for longer and the weather becomes warmer we are seeing an increase in reports of anti-social behaviour.

The vandalism in Happy Mount Park. Photo by Chris GrantThe vandalism in Happy Mount Park. Photo by Chris Grant
The vandalism in Happy Mount Park. Photo by Chris Grant
"We patrol our hot spot areas each day, which currently are Lancaster Bus Station and Happy Mount Park.

"We have been made aware two days ago of a group of youths who have pulled a lamp post over in Happy Mount Park.

"We would like to advise that in doing so, this has left live wires exposed which is a serious danger to themselves and other people with in the park.

"We would ask parents to know where their children are and to advise them of dangers such as these.”

Any information or concerns around this issue can be emailed to the local community beat manager PC 8161 Foster at [email protected]