Race against time as Lancaster University women’s rowing team fights to secure new boat

Lancaster University women's rowing team are used to competing on the water, but now they are in a race against time to secure a new boat.

The Lancaster Students' Union rowing club have already raised three quarters of what they need, but they have to raise more in just a few days to buy the boat that they hope will carry them on to even greater success.

The team have won notable races recently, including the women’s elite race at Durham regatta, but in some other competition they have been narrowly beaten by a matter of a couple of seconds.

A replacement high standard boat will give them the edge they need in competition, but they do not come cheap, hence the huge fundraising effort.

Lancaster University's senior women's first 8 team.

Liv Dyson, senior women’s captain at Lancaster University Boat Club, said: “We are a group of passionate, strong girls who have the dedication and potential to be excellent. Our equipment is not up to the same standard as we are, and we need help to buy our new boat.

"This is the perfect boat for us and we are in a race against time to purchase it. With your help and kind donations, we could be racing in it as early as next week.”

They have launched a JustGiving fundraiser to help them achieve their goal and they hope local people and businesses might donate to their cause no matter how small the amount, every little will help them win more victories for Lancaster on the water.

The Students Union Vice President Activities, Jack Watson, said: “Our Women’s Senior 8 rowers are the cream of the crop when it comes to Lancaster University Boat Club, but they need the right boat.

"They’re looking to go out onto the water this year in a new boat to help them on their way. Having already won silverware over the last couple of years, they’re looking for your help and support to fund a new boat in their year ahead. Thank you!”

The team has so far raised £3,000 of its £5,000 target. You can support them online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/new-senior-womens-first-8?qid=17b6a68e188b2435f13b21b3b9f64734