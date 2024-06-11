Developer loses appeal to build 70 new homes on Lancaster farmland after council rejects proposals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proposals to build up to 70 new homes on farmland near Lancaster city centre have been rejected by the Planning Inspectorate.

WVC Lancaster Limited, which had wanted to develop land north of Ashford House in Ashton Road, launched an appeal after their plans were refused by Lancaster City Council. Officers had warned councillors that the eight-acre development would cause "significant harm” to the green space.

In his report, inspector Kevin Savage upheld the council’s decision – but also raised concerns about a shortfall in the housing stock.

He said ‘the proposal would cause substantial harm to the landscape character of the area’ and added: “The development would not preserve the open nature of the Urban Setting Landscape or the character and appearance of its surroundings. The proposal would also undermine the integrity of the canal as an important green space.

“Overall, I find that the identified harm to landscape character is a decisive consideration that, even in the context of the council’s poor housing supply position, represents an adverse effect of such weight that it would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the identified benefits when assessed against the policies in the Framework, taken as a whole.”

Residents had raised more than 75 concerns over the proposed development, a 3.55 hectare site which would have encompassed a horse boarding stable, paddock, arena, associated access and agricultural land.

The homes would have been split between 25% first homes, 37.5% shared ownership and 37.5% affordable rented in accordance with guidelines, and would have been a mix of two, three and four bedroomed, as well as bungalows and apartments.

The report states: “There is no dispute that the local planning authority is unable to demonstrate a five year supply of deliverable housing sites… In this circumstance, the delivery of 70 dwellings would be a material boost to the housing supply and would help to address a chronic and pressing need for new homes in the Lancaster area.