Lancaster and District Homeless Action want to demolish the former homeless centre on Edward Street in the city.

The building is a portable cabin (at least 32 years old) situated on the Lancaster City Council Edward Street car park.

Edward Street is a conservation area.

The heritage statement from Lancaster and District Homeless Action says the building has no significance, just the area in which it is situated.

Different views of the former Edward Street Homeless centre in Lancaster.

They said in the statement: “Our proposal is that the building be demolished. The demolition will not be in sections, but the building will be reduced to pieces and then removed.

“The proposed work will have no impact on the heritage site. The site will be cleared and levelled.

"The work is necessary because we are obliged by the terms of the lease we have with Lancaster City Council to demolish the building when we vacated it, which we did on April 19, 2024.

"The building is a self-contained site surrounded by fencing which will also be removed.

"The land, which was formerly part of the Edward Street car park, belongs to Lancaster City Council and we are not aware of the site being of archaeological interest.”

In May 2024 Batworker consultancy was commissioned to undertake a survey of the Edward Street homeless centre to assess the potential for use by bats and breeding birds.

No evidence was recorded to suggest bats were roosting within the building.

No bats were observed or recorded using the building for roosting.

A statement issued by the Batworker consultancy says they want to ensure that bats and their roosts are fully protected.

The statement said: “Work will take place following an evening temperature of +5c. Work to affected roof areas will take place with the batworker 'on call'.

“Removal of roof sections and fascia boarding will be carried out by hand and under supervision where necessary.

“A compensatory bat box (Two Greenwood Eco Habitats two crevice box) will be placed on site prior to work commencing and will be used in an emergency to house any bats

found during works.

“Bat boxes will remain on site as part of proposed biodiversity enhancement.”

No decision has been made on the application to demolish the homeless centre on Edward Street.