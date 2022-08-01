Man arrested in Lancaster for animal cruelty and dangerous dog offences

Police swooped on an address in Lancaster and arrested a man following a report of a violent dog attack on the Marsh last week.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 1st August 2022, 10:14 am
The Rural Task Force, Lancaster Neighbourhood Team, the Student Development Unit and local council dog wardens executed an Animal Welfare Act warrant at a Lancaster property on Saturday, July 30.

One man has been arrested for drugs offences, vehicle theft, having a dog dangerously out of control, possession of an offensive weapon and animal cruelty offences.

A Lancaster Area Police spokesman said: “We are aware of the effect this incident has had on the local community and encourage people to report these incidents to us so that we can take positive action.”

Lancashire Police.

