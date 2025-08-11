The celebrated ‘emo’ head back to the United Kingdom in celebration of their smash-hit work, ‘The Black Parade’

My Chemical Romance have announced two huge shows to take place in the UK in 2026.

The band are set to celebrate their smash-hit album ‘The Black Parade’ for two nights in London in July.

Here’s when you can get tickets to see the band perform and when they’re arriving in the country.

Get your eyeliner and your tightest fitting pair of black jeans ready for 2026, or at least get some new ones ahead of time - My Chemical Romance are heading back to the United Kingdom next year.

The celebrated ‘emo’ band have been celebrating the anniversary of their smash-hit album, ‘The Black Parade,’ in recent months, and it would appear that Gerard Way and team don’t want to leave Europe out of the festivities, with the group performing two huge shows at Wembley Stadium in July. It marks a return for the group to the venue for the first time since 2010, when the group performed as part of the NFL London series of games that year.

The Black Parade returns to the UK in 2026, with the announcement of two My Chemical Romance shows taking place in the capital in July. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

But the focus would be on their chart-topping 2006 opus, which peaked in second position on the Official Albums Chart, and the single ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’ going one better and topping the UK Official Singles Chart upon its release on October 14 2006.

It would seem that it’s not just Britpop that might be undergoing a bit of a genre renaissance suddenly, but when are ‘My Chem’ playing and when can you get tickets to the hallowed two-night stand in London?

Where is My Chemical Romance playing in the UK in 2026?

Gerard Way and the gang are set for two nights at the capital in July - so far...

When can I get tickets to see My Chemical Romance play in the UK in 2026?

Ticketmaster has published that, despite there being no pre-sale tickets available so far, general ticket sales to see My Chemical Romance in the United Kingdom next year will go live from 10am BST on August 15 - you have been warned.

