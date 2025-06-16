Soccer Aid raised another eye-watering sum for charity - to add to the millions previously donated 💕

Soccer Aid took place at Old Trafford last night.

The charity game has raised millions for good causes.

But how much exactly was donated last night?

The football season might be over for another year - but Soccer Aid has come in clutch to scratch that itch once again. Legends of the game and superstar celebrities took to the pitch at Old Trafford for a true thriller last night.

Carlos Tevez rolled back the years as he scored four times - but he wasn’t the only star to score at the Theatre Dreams. Remind yourself of the result here.

But how much was raised during the match? Here’s all you need to know:

How much did Soccer Aid raise in 2025?

Robbie Williams during Soccer Aid 2025 | Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Robbie Williams, who helped to start the charity event back in the 2000s, announced at the end of the game on Sunday (June 15) night that they had raised over £15m this year.

The full total was: £15,280,163. Robbie added: “God bless you all, let’s see you next year for more of the same. That is absolutely incredible.”

Which charity does Soccer Aid raise money for?

Since its inception back in 2008, the charity match has been in the aid of raising money for Unicef UK. It is a UN organisation aimed at helping children in less developed countries across the world.

Following the announcement of the amount raised this year, the charity posted on X (formerly Twitter): “What a game! 🙌 Thanks to your support Soccer Aid for UNICEF has raised a life-changing £15,280,163 to help children worldwide!”

How much has Soccer Aid raised over the years?

Since the first edition was held back in 2006, Soccer Aid has taken place 14 times as of 2025. After taking place more sporadically, it became an annual event in 2018 and even continued throughout the pandemic.

The more than £15 million raised during last night’s match at Old Trafford takes the total donated to Unicef UK over the years to £121 million. The charity wrote: “Thank you everyone.”

