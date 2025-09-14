Coldwater is finally about to start - but what can you actually expect? 📺

Andrew Lincoln returns to British TV this weekend.

The Walking Dead star leads the cast of ITV’s Coldwater.

But what can you expect from the show?

ITV is preparing to unleash a major new drama on the nation this weekend. Coldwater has been highly anticipated and it is finally about to begin.

The Walking Dead star (and Teachers favourite) Andrew Lincoln has returned to British tele for the six-part thriller. It promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats for the next few weeks.

But when exactly is the show on and what can you expect? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Coldwater on TV?

Andrew Lincoln in Coldwater | Sister Pictures/ ITV

The first episode of the show will make its debut in the prime Sunday night slot on ITV1/ STV today (September 14). It is due to start at 9pm and the episode will run for an hour, it is due to finish at approximately 10pm.

Coldwater is due to continue tomorrow (September 15) night with the second episode of the season. It will also start at 9pm and the show will then return next Sunday (September 21).

How to watch Coldwater?

The show will be broadcast on ITV1 in most of the UK and STV in Scotland. Episodes will also be available to watch live and on demand via the broadcasters’ catch-up services.

Coldwater will be on both ITVX and STV Player, depending which part of the country you live in.

What to expect from Coldwater?

When his failure to intervene in a violent confrontation in a playground brings his identity crisis to a head, John ups and moves his family to the rural idyll of Coldwater, as far away from London as possible.

Upon arrival, John is quickly beÿriended by next-door neighbour Tommy - a charming, confident man, and devoted husband to the local vicar Rebecca. He is a man of faith, a pillar of the community and self-appointed leader of the village’s all-male book group.

John is both impressed and slightly fascinated by Tommy. But his wife Fiona despises him. Fiona saw the move to Coldwater as an opportunity to leave the past behind them and reignite the spark in their marriage. When her husband’s relationship with their enigmatic new neighbour becomes increasingly intense, Fiona’s suspicions are aroused.

She is unconvinced Tommy is all he seems to be. When John’s long-repressed rage comes to a head with disastrous results, he soon finds himself unexpectedly indebted to his new friend, unaware that Tommy himselÿ is harbouring horrifying secrets.

It’s only after a series of unsettling incidents start to occur that John begins to wonder who the real Tommy actually is.

This is the story of a normal man, in a normal marriage, who finds himself in a far from normal situation. A man who discovers a newfound sense of his own power, right at the moment he falls under the influence of someone incredibly dangerous.

