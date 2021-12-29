Bess Atwell gig at Lancaster library in February

Bess Atwell will be performing at Lancaster library next year.

Performing tracks from her well-received album, Already Always, Bess Atwell

takes recognisable influence from the likes of Fleet Foxes, Lana Del Rey and Joni

Mitchell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Atwell has already positioned herself as a rising star, described by Under

The Radar as ‘One of the most exciting new voices in English folk’.

Get it Loud in Libraries brings a vibrant programme of live music to local libraries,

funded by Arts Council England and the Paul Hamlyn Foundation to engage and

inspire new audiences.

Live music in local libraries gives audiences of all ages the rare chance to get up close and personal with their favourite acts. Get It Loud in Libraries has previously hosted a number of acclaimed musical acts, including Adele, Idles, Wolf Alice and Jorja Smith.

Audiences give resoundingly positive feedback to this

literary-meets-musical event environment, praising the ‘tremendous surroundings’

and the high calibre of acts.