They had gone into the match at Woodhill Lane on the back of losses at Kirkham and Wesham and Carnforth.

Alex Briggs’ men made it an unwanted hat-trick as they lost by six wickets, having failed to reach three figures with the bat for a second straight game.

Batting first, Morecambe were left to pay the price of an epic collapse, all 10 wickets falling for only 38 runs as they were all out for 90.

Morecambe's Lewis Smith hits out during an opening stand of 52 Picture: Tony North

Openers Lewis Smith and Craig Brown had laid the foundation for a good score after putting on 52 for the first wicket.

Brown’s departure for 32 to Jack Heap commenced the carnage as 52-0 became 64-6.

Heap dismissed Shane Burton (0) second ball and sent back Lewis Smith (14), either side of Briggs (0) being run out.

Torrisholme's players were able to celebrate victory on Saturday Picture: Tony North

James Eccles then accounted for Bryson Little (0) and Michael Bland (1) to leave Morecambe in big trouble.

Stefan Dixon and Ashton Ward provided some defiance, adding 24, but the last four wickets fell for only two runs.

Ward (11) became Heap’s fourth wicket before Lloyd Smith (0) made it five for the afternoon.

Muhammed Patel (1) was out to Matthew Cline before Heap ended matters with the wicket of Dixon (20).

That gave him figures of 6-28, while Eccles claimed 2-16 and Cline 1-20.

The Torrisholme reply saw them take full points by reaching 91-4 in 27 overs.

Saeed Bariwala (4) fell cheaply to Lloyd Smith before Burton dismissed Jack Batty (12), leaving the score 29-2.

Dan Woods was joined by skipper Joseph Wills as the pair added 40 before the former was out to Patel for 35.

Wills (11) was dismissed by Dixon two runs later but James Cookson (14 not out) and Adam Parkinson (seven not out) took Torrisholme to their target.

Patel finished with 1-8, Lloyd Smith 1-22, Burton 1-30 and Dixon 1-31 as Morecambe now sit second-bottom of the table.

They have two home games this weekend, hosting Thornton Cleveleys in the league on Saturday and Merseyside Commonwealth Conference in the LCF knockout 24 hours later (both 1pm).