Carnforth made it two wins from three in 2023 thanks to a 172-run victory, set up by their 263-6 from 45 overs.

Openers Ryan Nelson (61) and Chris Parry (84) set the tone, putting on 166 for the first wicket.

That ended when Ryan Nelson was out to Stefan Dixon before Burton dismissed Parry without further addition.

Shane Burton took three wickets for Morecambe Picture: Tony North

With a licence to attack, Thomas Le Lievre and skipper Bradley Hoyle added another 41 in taking Carnforth past 200.

Le Lievre had hit four fours and a six but fell to Stefan Dixon for 28 from only 21 deliveries, followed by Hoyle (12) who became Burton’s second wicket.

Stefan Dixon and Burton shared the wickets for Morecambe, the former dismissing Shane Dixon (12) before the latter saw off Tom Parkinson (9).

Carnforth's Chris Parry hits out on his way to 84 Picture: Tony North

Nevertheless, Dylan Conroy hit a six and a four in finishing 22 not out from 18 balls, while Martin Stretch (eight not out) hit boundaries from the only two balls he faced.

Burton and Stefan Dixon both finished with 3-75 for a Morecambe team whose reply saw them all out for 91.

Luke Pearson (2) fell to Conroy early on but Morecambe had rallied to 40-1 when the decisive passage of play occurred.

It saw them lose six wickets for only 17 runs in collapsing to 57-7 and effectively ending the game.

First to go was Lewis Smith (17), dismissed by Darren Nelson who then snared Alex Briggs (0).

Burton, who had added 32 for the second wicket with Lewis Smith, became Conroy’s second wicket after hitting six boundaries in his 25.

Conroy also sent back Bryson Little (0) first ball and then dismissed Michael Bland (4), while Ashton Ward (5) fell to Tom Parkinson.

The same bowler ended a 30-run stand for the eighth wicket by dismissing Stefan Dixon (20), followed by the wicket of Muhammad Patel (0).

James Parkinson ended matters with the final wicket, seeing off Lloyd Smith (12).

That meant he ended with 1-1 and Darren Nelson 2-26, though the best figures were those of Conroy (4-44) and Tom Parkinson (3-19).