Morecambe CC batters struggle in away day defeat

Morecambe CC suffered a first defeat of the new Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division season after losing at Kirkham and Wesham on Saturday.

By Gavin Browne
Published 1st May 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read

After starting the season with victory over Vernon Carus, Alex Briggs’ players went down by 81 runs at Kirkham and Wesham.

Their hosts, who had beaten Torrisholme on day one, recorded a second maximum-point win to take top spot in the early league table.

They opted to bat first at the Woodlands, where they completed their 45 overs on 207-9.

Shane Burton was one of several top order batters to fall cheaply Picture: Tony NorthShane Burton was one of several top order batters to fall cheaply Picture: Tony North
Morecambe had struck early on, running out opener Stephen Wright (7) before Shane Burton began his day’s work with the wicket of Justin Banks (4).

However, much of the home batting made solid contributions as skipper Jamie Hogarth led the way with 47 before he was out to Lloyd Smith.

Burton also picked up the wicket of Christopher Wilson (23) before Stefan Dixon joined in.

He dismissed Liam Castellas (10) and Sean Bovington (15), while Lloyd Smith sent back Tait Roberts-Hodgson (21).

It was Burton who had the last word, however, picking up the wickets of Jack Mansfield (20) and Ben Rawcliffe (0) in finishing with 4-36.

Dixon took 2-41 and Lloyd Smith 2-71 as John Stanway finished 19 not out and Antony Wilson nine not out.

The Morecambe response, however, saw them shot out for 126 with a dozen overs remaining of their innings.

Four of the top five fell cheaply with Luke Pearson (0) run out, Burton (8) dismissed by Wilson, Briggs (4) out to Banks and Dixon (0) falling to Castellas.

Lewis Smith top-scored with a brisk 31 before he was also out to Banks, while Rawcliffe accounted for Bryson Little (15).

Banks picked up the wicket of Ashton Ward (0) before Michael Bland and Lloyd Smith offered some resistance.

The latter finished 20 not out after Bland (23) was out to Hogarth, who then saw off Muhammed Patel (13).

Hogarth then ended matters with the dismissal of Stanley (0), who was out first ball.

It was Banks who led the home bowling, however, with 3-23, while Hogarth collected 3-30.

Rawcliffe ended with 1-6, Wilson 1-12 and Castellas 1-27 as Morecambe picked up two points for their efforts.

Next up for Morecambe is the trip to Carnforth on Saturday (1pm).

