They posted a 38-run defeat of a Vernon Carus team looking for an immediate return to the Northern Premier Cricket League following last year’s relegation.

A match that was reduced to 37 overs a side saw Morecambe asked to bat first by their visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They duly set about posting an imposing total, completing their allocation on 182-4.

Luke Pearson hits out during Morecambe's weekend win over Vernon Carus Picture: Tony North

The platform was set by openers Lewis Smith and Luke Pearson, who put on 50 before the latter fell to Matthew Timms for a brisk 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith was joined by overseas amateur Shane Burton for another good partnership, which reached 87 before Smith (56) became the first of two wickets for Ian Dunn.

The second came with the dismissal of Burton (37) before Stefan Dixon (2) fell to Max Livesey as Morecambe slipped from 137-1 to 145-4.

Skipper Alex Briggs and Bryson Little added a quickfire unbroken stand of 37 to close the innings, both finishing 21 not out from 21 and 15 balls respectively.

Dunn finished with figures of 2-35, Livesey 1-36 and Timms 1-55 for a Vernons team whose run chase finished with them on 144-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Stanley removed Alan Maguire (0) and Dunn (6), before Michael Bland sent back Jamie Rigby (0) and Wes Royle (28) to make the score 42-4.

From there, Vernons skipper Will Adams and Christian Ash rallied with a fifth-wicket stand of 59.

That ended as Ash (28) fell to Stanley before Burton dismissed Bob Bridges (5) and Dixon accounted for Timms (4).

Adams was there at the close, however, finishing 41 not out with Jacob Holland three not out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Stanley who topped the Morecambe bowling figures, ending with 3-23, while Bland claimed 2-9.

Dixon finished with 1-34 and Burton 1-42 as Morecambe picked up 11 points and Vernons one.

Next up for Morecambe is a trip to the Woodlands on Saturday to meet Kirkham and Wesham (1pm).