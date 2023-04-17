The Morecambe CC skipper usually spends autumn, winter and spring in turning out for Vale of Lune, swapping cricket ball for rugby ball.

That was the plan come the end of the 2022 cricket season, but the sporting gods didn’t smile on him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I tore my ACL in my first game of the year against Douglas,” Briggs explained.

Morecambe captain Alex Briggs Picture: Tony North

“I had an operation and it was touch and go whether I was going to be alright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All being well, I should be OK – but it’s been a long winter!”

Vale might have finished their season in seventh position but Morecambe’s eyes are trained on a more successful campaign.

The chief ambition is a top-two finish in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield, setting up a return to the Northern Premier Cricket League.

Hopes of an immediate return last year were dashed as Morecambe finished fourth, though Meyler Cup victory proved ample consolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the other club relegated from the NPCL in 2021, Fleetwood, who ran away with the Palace Shield last year.

Eighteen wins from 22 matches saw them finish 25 points clear of nearest challengers Eccleston.

Lancaster and Vernon Carus, Morecambe’s visitors this Saturday (1pm), will look to emulate Fleetwood in 2023.

Briggs believes that will be easier said than done given the recruitment done by other clubs; not least Morecambe, who have brought back Jamie Cassidy and last year’s overseas amateur, Kiwi all-rounder Shane Burton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The captain said: “The goal hasn’t changed, we want to get promotion.

“I don’t see anyone repeating what Fleetwood did last year. I think we’ll be up there, Euxton will be better than last year, I’ve no idea how Vernon Carus will be this year.

“I fancy us to beat anyone at home but last year, we lost too many games away from home.”

There will also be the small matter of local pride on the line this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe and Torrisholme are joined by Lancaster, as well as Carnforth following their promotion from Division 1A.

“It’s not an easy league to get out of,” Briggs acknowledged.